IFC Films has released a first trailer for ‘Made in Italy‘, film where Liam Neeson will be accompanied by his son Michel Richardson (‘ Big Dogs’) and where the actor will park the blows and shots to make way for a comic story of family reconciliation. They have the trailer available below.

James D’Arcy makes his directing debut with this project in which Neeson plays Robert, a bohemian artist from London who travels to Tuscany to sell a villa he has just inherited after the death of his wife. The operation also involves his son Jack (Richardson), in the midst of a divorce, with whom Robert has never reached an understanding. What had to be a quick sale is complicated by the sorry state of the house. While the reform works last, father and son spend time together and are forced to deal with the differences that separate them.

It was previously announced that Bill Nighy and Jack Lowden were to star in the film, but a scheduling conflict with other projects caused the two to no longer be involved. If all goes well, the film will be released in the United States on August 7, 2020 (December 4 in Spain).

