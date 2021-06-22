Maddison Inglis victory in the qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The australian Maddison inglis, 140th in the WTA, met expectations by winning in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and fifteen minutes to Natalija Kostic, Serbian tennis player, number 215 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Australian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points. As for Kostic, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, obtained a 59% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 46% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in this specific stage. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.