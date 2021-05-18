Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler Discuss Stress on ‘Dance Moms’

If you watched reality TV at any point during the 2010s, then you clearly know that Dance Moms reigned supreme. You also know that when Abby Lee Miller’s girls weren’t dancing, they were stressed AF and under extreme scrutiny from their coach. Most of the show’s alumni have talked about how much they endured under Abby, but Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler are formally going on the record about what it was really like being on Dance Moms as kids in an interview with Elite Daily.

Speaking about a time she felt lucky to have Maddie in her life, Kenzie said, “When I was younger, I was going through a lot of hate, so I’m glad that I had you. Our teacher, the environment we were in —It was all very stressful as a kid. I’m glad we were doing the same thing so I could have a shoulder to lean on. “

Maddie herself said, “I feel the same way, even though we fought a lot. And what’s funny is that even though I’m older, most of the time you were the one sticking up for me. We’re so different in the sense that I’m a people-pleaser. I’m super scared to voice my opinion, or at least I used to be. I didn’t want to start any drama. I didn’t want to get in the way. You , on the other hand, speak your opinion. Whenever something’s not right, you’re like, “I’m not going to let this slide.” I admire that about you so much. “

Fast forward to 2021 and Maddie and Kenzie are in their own respective lanes rn — Maddie with dancing and acting in West Side Story, and Kenzie taking up singing and TikTok stardom — and it’s great to see the girls excelling in a happy and healthy way!

