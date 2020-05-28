The first look at the game in action will come June 1.

As we anticipated a few days ago, NFL team owners met this week to discuss the league’s future relationship with Electronic Arts, and the conclusion was as anticipated:Madden to remain the exclusive NFL simulator for the next 5 years, with an option for an additional year, if the financial results support it, this according to sports informant Albert Breer.

Although without specific data, the league claims thatthis is the largest trade deal in NFL history for an interactive productand it covers the possibility of creating games of other genres, as well as the expansion in the mobile space.

EA Sports Madden NFL will continue as the exclusive simulation game“Under this alliance, the EA Sports Madden NFL franchise will continue as the exclusive authentic football simulation game, and EA Sports, the NFL and the players association will also create new genre games, expanded esports programs and additional entertainment experiences. for fans on more platforms. “revealed the league in a statement. We will see if this means the return of labels like NFL Street.

The decision was seen coming for weeks, when, paradoxically, the NFL renewed its relationship with 2K Sports, but limiting that the publisher would not play simulation games. Likewise, and despite a sustained downgrade in ratings, the series has been reputed in terms of sales and, in fact,Madden NFL 20 was the most successful installment in franchise history, making that additional year of licensing look likely from now on.

To top it off and with a lot of discretion, the statement reveals that the first formal look at Madden NFL 20 will be on June 1, although we had already had a teaser during the most recent Inside Xbox.

