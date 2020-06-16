Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

When it was the Xbox Series X gaming event, Electronic Arts showed Madden NFL 21 and made it clear that players who buy it on Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free. If the next-gen console you’re interested in getting First is the PlayStation 5, you’ll be glad to know that this alternative to Xbox Smart Delivery will also exist on the Sony side.

In the statement announcing the release date of Madden NFL 21, Electronic Arts reported that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users will be able to upgrade their past-generation copies to take advantage of the next-gen. This promotion will apply to the entire life cycle of Madden NFL 21 – that is, until Madden NFL 22 comes out – on both platforms.

“EA Sports will offer unique Madden NFL 21 experiences for this and the next generation of consoles. Through its alliances with Sony and Microsoft, EA SPORTS will offer a dual title, giving those players who purchase an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 the opportunity to upgrade their copy of previous-generation Madden NFL 21 Xbox One or PlayStation 4 at no additional cost, « explained Electronic Arts. « This offer will be available throughout the Madden NFL 21 season until the release of Madden NFL 22, so players will be able to upgrade as soon as they purchase their new console during that period. »

Be careful what version of the next-gen console you buy

Now, it is important to note that, if you want to take advantage of this promotion, you must be careful with the version of the next-gen console that you buy. Or be careful with the version of Madden NFL 21 that you acquire.

What happens is that Electronic Arts warned that the improvement will only apply to the format in which you buy Madden NFL 21. That is, if you buy it in physical format, you can only take advantage of the promotion on a console with a disk reader.

In other words, if you buy Madden NFL 21 on disc, but your next-gen console is the PlayStation 5 Digital, then you won’t be able to take advantage of the promotion. So, if you want to transition to digital format in the next generation, we recommend that you do it at once.

Madden NFL 21 will arrive on August 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can know more about this football game by clicking here.