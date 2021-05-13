Madame Tussauds places Prince Harry and Meghan wax figures far from royalty

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) – A year after giving up her royal duties to move to Los Angeles, Madame Tussauds decided that the wax figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan should be in the Hollywood area and not alongside other members. from the House of Windsor.

The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, abandoned their royal duties to forge independent careers across the Atlantic and have since signed deals to deliver and produce content for Netflix, Spotify and Apple.

Now their wax figures have been removed from their place in the royalty section at Madame Tussauds in London to join other celebrities, the famous attraction announced Thursday.

“Harry and Meghan have moved areas: Madame Tussauds London has moved their figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their new awards area to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement referring to the old house. of the couple Frogmore Cottage, in Great Britain.

Later this month, a television documentary series on mental health issues co-created by Enrique and the queen of American talk shows Oprah Winfrey will premiere on the streaming service Apple TV +.

Before the broadcasts, Enrique appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast hosted by American actor Dax Shephard, in which he compares his life as royalty to the “Truman Show,” a film about a man who unknowingly grows up. being the protagonist of a popular reality television show around the world.

He also revealed that when he started dating Meghan, they met in a supermarket to avoid the paparazzi and that the couple gained peace of mind after moving to California with their young son Archie.

“Living here now, I can lift my head and I really feel different, my shoulders have dropped, hers too, you can walk a little more freely,” he said.

“I can carry Archie on the back of my bike. I would never have had a chance to do that.”

(Reporting by Michael Holden; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)