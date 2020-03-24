Madame de Rosa (‘I want to be’), positive in coronavirus after returning to work as a nurse

Influencer Madame de Rosa, who has accumulated more than 600,000 followers on Instagram as a fashion expert, has announced sad news on Tuesday. After returning to practice as a nurse to help during the crisis, who has left the Madrid Health Department overflowed, Ángela Rozas -his real name- has tested positive on covid-19. In 2016 and 2017 she participated as a judge in the program ‘Quiero ser’ with Dulceida.

“I just got out of the hospital and I tested positive, I have coronavirus,” he admitted tearfully from the car after leaving the Hospital de la Paz. Still, he has sent a message of reassurance: “I’m fine, I’m with fever, headache and I have a little trouble breathing“he explained, and later regretted his discharge for the already overloaded health system.”I feel psychologically dejected and I can’t help but feel guilty because I have the feeling that I have done something awkward. ”

Sad because he will not be able to go to the hospital in a few weeks, he confessed his greatest concern. “I also feel guilty because Romeo (his son) is with symptoms, I feel that I have exposed himNow, the only thing Madame de Rosa is waiting for is to recover as soon as possible so that I can give a much needed hand in the hospital. “I will be more disconnected these days, but I want to recover soon to come back and help.”

Wave of props

As expected, the influencer has received many messages of love from his followers. Artists like Blas Cantó, Soraya Arnelas, Lucía Gil and Paula Echevarría have wished him a speedy recovery and much encouragement for the process: Guilty of what? You are brave! And we are all very proud of you. You have risen into danger to help. So feel very happy about it, “wrote the singer Marta Sánchez as an example of the affection and admiration her story has aroused.

