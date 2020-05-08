Kalafe assured in an interview for El Heraldo de México. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The Brazilian singer has declared that it is the most profitable subject in her career, that she composed it more than 40 years ago and that thanks to it it also remains in force among each new generation.” He has made great profits, I have sold millions and millions: eight, six, I have already lost count, ”said Kalafe in an interview for El Heraldo de México.

Denisse confesses with pleasure that she has discovered the number of young people who have become her followers with her eighties success. "It is impressive for me to realize the young fans that I have and all thanks to this song that I composed".

From Kalafe, he still remembers how the topic came up. It was 1980 and she was sitting in front of the piano, in Mexico, missing her mother who lived in Brazil. Denisse decided to take a role and the music was flowing. When they had a chance to meet and the lady listened to the song that inspired her daughter, she did not stop crying and later, says Denisse, he learned to enjoy it and at each concert and recital he stood up to applaud him. However, at the beginning of this century the singer's mother died and she promised not to commercialize the song that linked her to her mother, also thinking that he deserved much more than a song. "I sing it only in nursing homes. My mom always told us about the large number of women who were abandoned in these places. When we were children, one day he took us to one in Sao Paulo and I was impressed with all the ladies who were there. When my mother left, I felt that singing to those ladies was my way of being with her."

But between satisfaction, love of her song, and appreciation to her audience, Denisse considers herself lucky to sound every May 10. “That is wonderful, it cannot make me angry in any way.”

De Kalaffe’s talent, beyond “Madam, Madam”

Thousands of versions and singers have covered "Señora Señora", it has appeared in television programs, soap operas and movies, but Denisse's career includes the interpretation of other songs and more than 20 albums among that stand out: "The why of my song", "When there is love … there is no sin", "Backwards and right", "To whom it may concern" and "My 15 years in Mexico", special mention requires "To my mother: Madam, madam" which includes 10 versions of the hit in different musical genres.

And taking advantage of these tools, he is already preparing a concert and two new albums: “Brasil a la mexicana” and “Denisse in quarantine,” the latter material inspired by the confinement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with Publimetro, De Kalafe spoke about how he is at home, in Holbox, Quintana Roo, in the midst of quarantine. "I have felt very good these days, recovering inner peace, like everyone, discovering new things that I had not discovered, learning languages, composing, taking courses, in short, doing many things. I am preparing two albums, which I hope will come out this year, at least the "Denisse in quarantine". I'm sure they will love it."

The Brazilian singer-songwriter unexpectedly found the formula more than 40 years ago, and by way of thanks she wants to keep in touch with her admirers, to surely sing “Señora, Señora” again in the four live sessions she will offer from her Facebook account. this May 10.