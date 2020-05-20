Madam C.J. Walker – A Self-Made Woman (Netflix)

Four-episode miniseries that in the form of a false “biopic” tells the life of the first billionaire black woman in the United States: Madam C.J. Walker, a businesswoman who managed from scratch to form a small empire, thanks to her hair products. One of those stories of self-improvement and fighting adversity that, unfortunately, goes from more to less. A promising start that is lost as the episodes progress.

And his point of interest has at the beginning, because we see how someone who survives by washing clothes for others, can start to improve by making friends with a woman, who has invented a “hair-grower”. Product that works with black clients, since the inventor is the stereotype of an African American woman that everyone wants to look like, as she is lighter skinned (her mother being raped by the white man she works for). From there, and due to a disappointment in their relationships, Madam C.J. Walker (named after her devoted husband) decides to improve the formula and start selling her new hair elixir. In this way, he begins a fight against everything and everyone to pursue his dream, crashing into the system dominated by whites, white men, black men, white women with lighter complexions or lazy bums within the family. A ruthless combat between the individual and the masses, between inventing or only trading with the idea, between the risk of creating or the comfort of selling, between generating employment or receiving it. A liberal idea of ​​understanding life that is best exemplified in cinema in King Vidor’s “El manantial”, a masterpiece of the late 1940s, where the virtues and liberation of the individual self were explained to us by the architect Howard Roark against the slavery of the conventional, based on a novel by the immense Ayn Rand, still a prophet within economic liberalism.

The problem is that those responsible are not, by far, Vidor and the result does not come close to that of “The fountainhead”, since that initial part of a brilliant idea, risk, economic debacle and trying again works, proving that this Hard work can make you be what you want even if you end up sacrificing your personal life, your marriage and everything that is not around the small microcosm of your factory. Live to work, not work to live. This is in addition to the correct criticism of racism of that time (early 20th century), classism and the male-dominated society. Again, it does not stop at that and the acceptance of homosexuality is also talked about, in a somewhat “torticera” way, which seems to want to explain that in the big cities, sexual preferences that decrease as the size of the population. It seems that they are trying to adapt the current political correctness as it is, so that in the end it touches too many topics, far from the main premise of a poor black woman, she manages to overcome all adversities and become rich.

The production is at the expense of NBA player Le Bron James and Octavia Spencer herself, who reserves the leading role and, of course, the one with the most brilliance, although important names such as Carmen Ejogo or Blair Underwood appear among the secondary. Direction that plays between television classicism but with those irritating blows of effect that Baz Luhrmann made fashionable years ago with “Moulin Rouge” or “The Great Gastby”, which consists of offering, in the form of reveries, musical numbers that seem decades old later and current music. That just distanced the viewer somewhat.

“Madam C.J. Walker: A Self-Made Woman ”could have become a better miniseries in other hands, as it is already known that there are no better or worse stories but well or poorly told. Here wicker had to make it a good basket but with a staging and too many pretensions to cover too many topics instead of focusing on the most important, which seemed promising ends up becoming disappointing. Or what is worse … boring.

