Mad Skills Motocross 3 released its release date with a trailer

Mad Skills Motocross 3, the long-awaited mobile racing sequel, will be available for free download on iOS and Android.

Finally, Swedish game developer Turborilla AB announced the release of Mad Skills Motocross 3 for May 25. This great news accompanied her with an absolutely incredible animated trailer. You can see it below these lines!

Mad Skills Motocross 3, the riveting side-scrolling racing sequel, is the next in a franchise that has seen over 55 million mobile downloads and become an important part of global action sports culture. The new version continues the license tradition of using physics in the best races on the market, while significantly improving the player experience with 3D graphics, regularly scheduled online championship events, real bikes with updated parts and many more options. customization of motorcyclists and cyclists.

A great sequel in sight

“We have worked on this game for a long time, consulting with real motocross players and racers along the way, and we are really proud of the game we are about to release,” said Mattias Wiking, CEO of Turborilla, of the video game, adding: “We think it is an update on our previous games in every way, but at the same time, we see the launch as a new starting point on a long journey. We will continue to listen to player feedback and update Mad Skills Motocross 3 with more content in the years to come. “

Launching with the support of the Arctic Game Lab, Mad Skills Motocross 3 will be featured with hundreds of expertly crafted tracks and engaging challenges for players, and shortly after launch, clan-type teams will elevate the franchise’s social gameplay to other level. Customization options will include real and fantasy markings, pleasing both motocross fans and casual gamers.

