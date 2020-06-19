Nippon Ichi is the mother of a large number of franchises, which is normal, as it is a developer that has a certain tendency to bet on new experiences that give breaths of fresh air, on the consoles or computers that they step on. This time we are not going to talk about the imminent and expected Void Terrarium, instead we give the microphone to the new title directed by Yu Mizokami, Mad Rat Dead.

On October 30, Mad Rat Dead will bring to the hybrid the most « pickpocket » rhythm

What is the matter about? This proposal combines platforming with rhythmic mechanics, different levels of difficulty, a wide musical repertoire and the possibility of rewinding time, in a cocktail whose artistic style is, to say the least, striking. They put you at the wheel of «Mad Rat», a rat that after dying, He comes back to life with a single goal, to fulfill his dream. In the press release they gave us, they don’t give clues about this creature’s goal, so it could range from getting a mountain of cheese to something much more complex.

Be that as it may, we are looking forward to the 30th of October, in order to keep the heartbeat of this being at full capacity and find out what is at hand. In addition, we remind you that Yu Mizokami was involved in the garlic of Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, which means that We do not rule out that something very crazy is in the oven. That said, we closed the news with a gallery, where you can see screenshots and what will include the Heart Pounding Edition:

Source: NIS America press release

