Mad Max meets Bambi. Trailer and poster for ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, the new Jim Mickle

Two weeks after the release of their first trailer, we now get the official trailer and poster for ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, television adaptation of the famous series written and drawn by Canadian Jeff Lemire and published by the Vertigo label of DC Comics that in Spain we know as ‘Glotn’.

Described by some as a kind of “Mad Max meets Bambi”, in this post-apocalyptic tale a hybrid child – half human, half deer – and a lonely wanderer embark on an extraordinary adventure.

Jim Mickle (‘Hap and Leonard’) and Beth Schwartz (‘Arrow’) are the creators and main creative managers of this production of DC Entertainment, Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television that consists of a total of eight episodes to be released in full. on Netflix next June 4.

In turn, Mickle directs at least the first of the episodes of this series that stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie in whose cast we also find the names of Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani or James Brolin (as narrator).

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.