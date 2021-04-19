‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ gears up for production next summer in Australia

During a press conference in New South Wales, Australia, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ director George Millera advanced production plans for the future sequel to the Warner Bros. Pictures film, ‘Mad Max: Furious‘.

The prequel will begin shooting in Australia next June as “the biggest movie ever made in Australia”, receiving financial incentives from the federal and state government to ensure production in the country. Miller also confirmed that they have already built some cars and prepared various stunts for the action sequence that will be filmed this year.

“The support of the federal and New South Wales governments was critical. They made it possible for the film to be green-lit, shot in Australia and production based in our home state,” Miller said in a statement.

Also, during the same press conference, Miller went on to reveal a few other details regarding Furiosa’s story, explaining that the project will be familiar to fans of the franchise. “While Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, it happens over many years. You try to make movies that are exceptionally familiar. This will be familiar to people who know Mad Max and Fury Road in particular, but it will also be unique.” .

‘Furiosa’ is described as a standalone story that delves into the origins of the character previously played by Charlize Theron. Again directed by George Miller, the film will star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In turn, Miller has written the script with Nico Lathouris and served as a producer with his partner Doug Mitchell through their company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

The film will hit theaters on June 23, 2023.