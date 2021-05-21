Mad Cool Festival postponed until 2022 due to pandemic

MADRID, May 20. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The organization of the music festival Mad Cool has decided to suspend its fifth edition until next year 2022 as a result of the pandemic. The organizers will announce before July 7 the poster for next year. The goal is to keep the maximum committed artists for 2021 and add news.

“It is a very thoughtful and painful decision, because our hope and everyone’s was to meet again at Mad Cool, but we also want to convey to you that it is a decision that we believe is coherent, correct and correct. Health is above all. We are already working to return with an even stronger and more exciting Mad Cool 2022. A reunion that will be unforgettable, “the organization explained in a statement.

Tickets purchased to date will be valid for the next edition 2022, which will be held on July 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2022 and from July 7th, people who want to can request the return or exchange of their tickets until July 21st.

The organization has apologized for the inconvenience caused and has assured to understand the disappointment of the people who had already purchased tickets. “Believe us when we tell you that we are too, and for this reason, we are working hard to compensate you with an unforgettable experience in 2022,” explained the organization.

Likewise, he thanked the collaboration of sponsors, artists, agencies, workers, auxiliary companies, the City Council and the Community of Madrid.