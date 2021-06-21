Mad Cool Festival confirms a lineup with 104 artists and bands for 2022 with Metállica and Imagine Dragons among them

MADRID, June 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Mad Cool Festival has confirmed its celebration for next year with the participation of 104 bands and artists including Metallica, Muse, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Kings of Leon and Twenty One Pilots. Also confirmed are St. Vincent, Tove Lo, Zara Larsson, Carly Rae Jepsen and Wolf Alice. The fifth edition of the music festival will be held on July 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2022 in Valdebebas-Ifema (Madrid).

The announced lineup, made up of 104 bands and artists of all styles, includes names that have been present in previous editions, as well as new additions.

All tickets already purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions will be valid to attend Mad Cool Festival 2022. The sale of tickets is already activated through our official channels that you can find by clicking here.

The prices of day tickets, as well as festival tickets, remain at the same current amount. As of July 7, the return period will open for those who wish to refund their ticket. Also, those who wish to request the change of day now, can do so through their profile on the Mad Cool Area platform