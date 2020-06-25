Macy’s chain announced that it will fire 3,900 employees as part of a “restructuring” to mitigate the impact of COVID-19

The American department store chain Macy’s announced this Thursday that it will lay off 3,900 employees, 3 percent of its total workforce, as part of a “restructuring” to alleviate the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 and in anticipation of lower sales.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our business. Although the reopening of our shops going well we anticipate a gradual recovery and we are taking action to align our cost base with our sales, which we anticipate will be lower, ”Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Macy’s will reduce its corporate and administrative staff by approximately 3,900 people, according to the note, in which Gennette assured that making that decision has been “difficult” and wanted to express “deep gratitude” to the laid off employees for “their service and contributions” to the company.

That measure will save you a few 365 million dollars in fiscal year 2020 and approximately 630 million annually, which add to the 1.5 billion saving Planned in plans announced last February to close 125 stores and lay off 2,000 employees in the next three years.

The iconic department stores, which were already in trouble before the pandemic, closed all their stores in the US between March 18 and May 4, a period in which it was suspended from salary to the majority of the 130,000 employees with the aim of having “the minimum necessary personnel for basic operations”.

In this regard, the chief executive noted that Macy’s will “adjust” the staff of its stores, its supply chain and its customer service network based on “sales recovery”, but announced that “many of the colleagues suspended” by the pandemic will return to work from July 5.

“We know that we are going to be a smaller company in the immediate future, and our cost base will continue to reflect that going forward. Our lowest cost base, combined with some $ 4.5 billion in new financing, it will also make us a more stable and flexible company ”, he added.

Macy’s will present its fiscal first quarter results next week, but it has already anticipated grim figures, with a Sales drop 45 percent over the same period last year, and some losses close to a billion dollars, compared to the 203 million profit that it obtained in that stretch of 2019.

The big chain warehouses It is part of a sector, the retailer, which was hit hard by COVID-19 but was also struggling due to the change in consumer buying habits, but it has somewhat more promising prospects than rivals such as Neiman Marcus or JC Penney, which have filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

After hearing the news of the layoffs, Macy’s shares fell 4.20 percent in the NYSE. Since the beginning of the year, the firm has lost more than 60 percent of its value.

With information from .