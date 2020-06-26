Between closings and layoffs, the retail sector receives the « new normal ». The trend seems to be slowing down and now Macy’s has just announced the dismissal of 3,900 employees as part of a restructuring of its business to counter the impact that the pandemic had on its income and sales.

In a press release, Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, highlighted that “COVID-19 has significantly impacted our business. Although the reopening of our stores is going well, we anticipate a gradual recovery and are taking actions to align our cost base with our sales, which we anticipate will be lower. ”

In a timely manner, this cut would represent 3 percent of the firm’s total workforce. By chairing these employees, Macy’s is expected to save nearly $ 365 million in fiscal year 2020 and approximately 630 million annually, which added to the 1.5 billion savings foreseen in plans announced in February to close 125 stores and fire 2,000 employees in the next three years, it would give a higher level of liquidity to the company.

According to the note released by the . agency, Gennette assured that making that decision has been « difficult » and wanted to express « deep gratitude » to the dismissed employees for « their service and contributions » to the company.

It should be noted that this is not the first measure taken by Macy’s to save its business that has had direct impacts on its employees.

With the closure of its establishments in the United States, the salary of most of its employees was suspended between March 18 and May 4, with the aim of having « the minimum personnel necessary for basic operations. »

With this, the company is expected to adjust the personnel of its stores, its supply chain and Liu’s customer service network based on the « recovery of sales », while « many of the colleagues suspended » are expected. due to the pandemic they fly to work from July 5.

“We know that we are going to be a smaller company in the immediate future, and our cost base will continue to reflect that going forward. Our lower cost base, combined with some $ 4.5 billion of new financing, will also make us a more stable and flexible company, « added the manager.

The firm’s financial results for the first fiscal quarter will arrive the following week; However, downward figures are already anticipated with a drop in sales of 45 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, as well as with losses of close to a billion dollars, compared to the 203 million profit that obtained in that stretch of 2019.

The same pain in all retail

What happens with Macy’s is one more example that accounts for what the retail sector suffers in general terms.

As regards this new health crisis, the impact of the coronavirus is expected to be major for the retail sector. At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In that sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

Given this scenario, various retailers are projected to close more than 9 thousand 300 stores this year only in the United States.

With this, the situation that was already visible in the sector will worsen. The real estate company Cushman & Wakefield estimated last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, that up to 12,000 large chain stores could close in 2020.

