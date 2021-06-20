Macrosimulacro will be carried out without changes in the CDMX

MEXICO CITY

At 11:30 am on Monday, a macro drill will be held in the country, without changes, despite the changes in the epidemiological traffic light due to covid-19, mainly in Mexico City, reported the National Coordination of Civil Protection ( CNPC).

The objective of the exercise is to measure the response capacity of society, in the event of a natural disaster, in this case it will correspond to a possible earthquake of great magnitude.

Originally the First National Real Estate Evacuation Drill 2021 had been scheduled for May 19 of this year, however, for various reasons, the date was rescheduled to June 21.

The drill will measure and improve the response capacity of emergency groups and building occupants, with the aim of detecting strengths and areas of opportunity.

No changes in CDMX

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that the epidemiological traffic light for covid-19 turned yellow, after two weeks of being green.

Despite this modification, the CNPC indicated that there will be no changes for the entity’s participation in the National Drill, which will begin at 11:30 am with the activation of the Seismic Alert.

The hypothesis will be the occurrence of a magnitude 8.1 earthquake with an epicenter 4 kilometers south of Papayo, Guerrero, at a point located 300 kilometers from the country’s capital.

The capital authorities will install an Emergency Committee, from where the reaction works will be coordinated in 5 regions monitored by a C2.

The Committee will work with each of the 16 municipalities, where there will be, in each one, a representative of the Ministry of the Interior, the Head of Government, a representative of citizen participation and a regional director of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC).

It is expected that at the appointed time, 12,826 speakers of the Seismic Alert will be activated in the capital of the country, along with the television and radio stations that have this service.

The capital government reported that the exercise seeks, among other objectives, to evaluate the Seismic Emergency Plan of Mexico City, verify the operation of the Control Panel and information flows.

In addition, the Emergency Committee and Civil Protection Councils will be activated in each of the 16 municipalities.

Faced with the health contingency due to covid-19, the population throughout the country is asked to, when participating in the exercise, not stop wearing their mask and maintain a healthy distance, as far as possible.

jcs