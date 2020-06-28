Face masks at an electoral college during the second round of the Paris mayoral elections, at the Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, on June 28, 2020. Joel Saget / Pool via .

By Marine Pennetier and Michel Rose

PARIS, Jun 28 (.) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party was beaten up Sunday in municipal elections, in which the Greens celebrated victories in several large cities after a sharp increase in support.

Macron hoped that the elections would help increase the voting base of his young party in towns and cities across France, including Paris, before he is likely to seek reelection in 2022.

But his advisers had recently lowered expectations and the victories of the Greens, who in some cities joined forces with leftist allies, could force Macron to reorganize his government to win back voters.

In one of Macron’s few triumphs, his Prime Minister Edouard Philippe became mayor of the northern city of Le Havre. Although the French Constitution allows Philippe to appoint someone to be mayor while he remains prime minister, his victory deepens questions about his work in government.

Polls at the ballot box showed that the Greens won in Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg, building on their strong performance in last year’s European Parliament elections.

Yannick Jadot, legislator for The Greens in the European Parliament, praised a historic victory.

« It is an incredible green wave, » he said.

In Paris, the biggest electoral booty, the current socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo won the victory, while in Perpignan, the far right National Association of Marine Le Pen celebrated the victory. This is the first time that the protectionist and anti-European party has taken control of a city with a population of more than 100,000 people.

In this second electoral round, participation was low and people wore face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first round took place a few days before Macron imposed one of the tightest confinements in Europe in mid-March.

The participation was only 40.5%, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

(Information from Richard Lough and Yonathan Van der Voort; edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos and Rodrigo Charme)

