The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said on Monday thathas doubts that the quarantine that Spain imposes until the state of alarm ends for all travelersentering the country is the “most effective measure,not the most realistic“to stop the spread of the coronavirus, although France will apply the same restriction to the Spaniards that it receives by” reciprocity “.

“From a health point of view, we will examine that measure over time, becauseI am not sure that it is the most effective nor, in fact, the most realistic, when I look at the Franco-Spanish borderand the reality of its controls, “said the French president at a press conference after holding a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Macron has thus explained that Spain has taken the decision to implement these regulatory control measures and thatParis will act “with reciprocity”, while defending that France has not closed its borders but applies the same restrictions with each Member State as its counterpart.

In this sense, the French president explained that he considers that the countries of the European Union that share a border also have “a true regulatory convergence” and have been taking similar measures to face the pandemic, which, in his opinion, allows fight the virus without closing borders.

Holidays with the virus

As for the outlook for this summer and if you think that Europeans will be able to move freely within the European Union,Macron has asked for time until the member states agreeon how to coordinate this phase of de-escalation, something he believes will come “in mid-June”.

Both Macron and Merkel have agreed to point out thattourism may resume its activity this summer, although citizens and authorities must assume that it will be a summer “with the virus” and therefore certain “restrictions” must be maintained and good health protocols must be in place.

“We will prepare a coordination to know among other things how to organize tourism between our countriesa very coordinated progression will be necessary, “said Macron.

“There will be a tourist season in Europe,will get hold of the virus and we will do everything possible at a French and European levelso that things happen in the best possible way, “he riveted.

For Merkel, for her part, another key will be that the member states demonstrate their ability to react to the threat of new outbreaks and reintroduce measures if necessary to contain them so that the partner countries can “trust” each other and reopen step.

“It will not be a regular tourist season, it will be in the framework of the Covid, but we will do everything in our power to allow free movement, “the Chancellor also concluded.

.