Another 17 dissidents left the Republic in March, leaving a caption with less than half of the seats in the lower house. lower house of the French Parliament, leaving the president without an absolute majority.

Macron’s acronym had already suffered a series of defections by parliamentarians

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Seven parliamentarians ended up breaking with Macron’s Marching Republic (LREM) to join the new group “Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity”, which will have 17 members of the Legislature in its ranks.

This means that Macron’s party now has 288 parliamentarians, with one deputy less than is necessary to guarantee an absolute majority (half plus one). In all, the French Parliament has 577 seats.

The party also today has far fewer than the 314 deputies the president had when reshaping the political landscape in 2017.

Despite this, the 17 parliamentarians are less than the number suggested by reports earlier this month, which pointed out that up to 58 could leave the caption. The final figure indicates that the party leaders managed to contain the bleeding.

“The pressure from the Executive, the party and the group was such that we had to advance the announcement,” said a defector deputy. “Many ended up deciding not to make that leap.”

Macron’s acronym, formed to take him to the presidency in 2017, had already suffered a series of defections by parliamentarians frustrated by its centralization in decision-making and its pro-market policies.

To secure an absolute majority, Macron can still count on the support of a minority alliance partner, the center MoDem, which has 47 deputies, but arithmetic can give this caption more influence in policy making over the past two years. Macron’s mandate.

JPS / rt / afp

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

