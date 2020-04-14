He Tour de France may not be disputed on the dates provided by the organization. The French President, Emmanuel Macron, announced the decision to take restrictive measures regarding public events in France, banning it until mid-July due to the emergence of the coronavirus. The cycling round, therefore, she is forced to change the planned dates from June 27 to July 19. The French government’s decision will be reviewed every 15 days.

This decision comes when a change of dates is more rumored for the celebration of the race par excellence in the cycling calendar. Tour director Christian Prudhomme he may have already contacted the mayors of the towns that host the start and end of the gala round to negotiate new days of celebration, which would imply It starts in Nice on July 25 and arrives at the Champs Elysees in Paris on August 16.

If the postponement to the new dates previously planned take shape, the great victim of this would be the Tour of Spain, of which no firm decisions are known about a possible suspension and has the dates assigned in the calendar between August 14 and September 6, so if there were no change, it would be impossible for cyclists to go to the two great in the current season.