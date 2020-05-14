The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has decided to challenge the leader of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, after the latter’s measure that will impose a quarantine on foreign travelers entering Spain, a proposal that does not meet the health criteria established by the European Commission.

Following the decision of Sánchez’s cabinet, France will also quarantine those who enter its national territory from Spain for 14 days, in reciprocity for the measure adopted by the Spanish Government with all travelers arriving from abroad, according to informed this Thursday sources of the Elíseo Palace.

These sources stressed that, except for those cases exempt from quarantine such as cross-border workersFrance will apply this provision the same time it is in force in Spain, in principle from tomorrow May 15 until the end of the state of alarm, May 24, and its eventual extensions.

The decision was adopted, according to the French Presidency, by “mostly political reasons and also of efficiency “:” We cannot imagine that the passage from one country to another is easier than the other way around “, pointed out the sources of the Gallic Government, informs Efe.

Brussels questions Sánchez’s plan

The decision of the Spanish Government has been widely criticized. In fact, even the European Commission does not see the need to recommend generalized quarantines for Europeans traveling from one Member State to another because it assumes that the corridors that are opened will be between regions and countries with similar health and protection situations.

The Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, asked about the quarantine that Spain will require travelers to arrive in the country from May 15, went on to say that with similar levels of contagion and the enhanced capacity of their health systems, as recommended by Brussels, then “It would not be necessary to have quarantines” between different European partners.