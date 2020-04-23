At the end of the European summit, which took place, confinement requires, via videoconference, Emmanuel Macron called this Thursday to “go further, stronger” towards European sovereignty after the crisis after the health crisis which currently affects the continent.

“A consensus is being forged” to “strengthen European strategic autonomy” between the 27 member countries of the European Union, said the French president during a press briefing shortly before 8 p.m.

The Head of State indicated that the deconfinement strategy he presented on April 13 “is consistent with the common lines given to us by the European Commission”, which is “a source of confidence and comfort, because it is important that we are online with our partners. “

Towards a vast recovery plan?

Moments later, Emmanuel Macron also admitted that at present, there is “no consensus” between EU countries on budgetary transfers to “the regions and sectors” most affected by the coronavirus crisis, at the end of a European videoconference summit.

The French president pleaded for a vast revival plan including “not only loans but” also these financial transfers, estimating that “if one drops part of Europe, it is all Europe which will fall”.

Paris wants a recovery plan in the order of 5 to 10 points of GDP (from 800 to 1.600 billion euros, editor’s note) on which, according to him, there is an agreement in principle within the EU. But, on the modalities, it wishes the emission of debts with “a common guarantee” in order to finance “budgetary transfers towards a region or a particularly affected sector, with very clear rules and governance and accepted by all”.