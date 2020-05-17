Sánchez quarantines the locomotive of the Spanish economy: tourism. Travelers from other countries that arrive are required to stay 14 days in their accommodation during the state of alarm. In addition, they must limit their trips to the acquisition of basic necessities or the assistance to health centers.

For his part, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has decided to challenge the leader of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez. France will also quarantine those who enter its national territory from Spain for 14 days.

Macron mobilizes 18,000 million

Meanwhile, the Gallic country designs a tourism revival plan to save the summer season from the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Macron has removed the heavy artillery and announces a package of measures with a batch of 18,000 million euros.

Specifically, France will mobilize a capital investment plan of 1,300 million euros and will allow companies in the sector to continue using the partial unemployment at least until the end of September this year. In addition, it will allow it to lengthen in time if they resume their activity more slowly.

Tourism is probably facing the worst test in its modern history. His rescue is a national priority, “said the Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, which has encouraged the French to “make reservations”, stressing that “the actors in the tourism and hotel sector have pledged to guarantee full reimbursement in case the evolution of the epidemic does not allow them to go on vacation”.

The Macron government has transferred its intention to “accompany both the recovery and the reactivation of a sector”, which it represents around the 8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) French and two million jobs.

Italy to deliver 500 euro bonds

A reactivation to which Italy has also joined. The government of Giuseppe Conte has approved a new stimulus package worth 55,000 million euros, the largest in its history, which includes incentives in the form of bonds worth 500 euros so that low-income families can spend in hotels and hostels in the transalpine country.

Meanwhile, in Spain the road map to start the locomotive of the economy is not known. The Government has only implemented restrictions for a sector that contributes 15% to GDP and that moves almost 15% of the Spanish working population. At stake: more than two million jobs.

Mistrust of tourists

Despite the fact that the Executive defends that the time is now appropriate to implement the quarantine, other countries adopted this measure a month and a half earlier, as in the case of United States or China.

In this way, the Government further increases the mistrust of travelers they had planned to visit Spain this summer. The obligation to carry out this quarantine will cause millions of tourists to choose to visit other countries with less restrictive measures, since few are going to be able to afford to spend 14 days in an establishment without leaving it.

In Spain two months ago, air and sea travelers were allowed to enter without any type of restriction or sanitary control. At the time Interior only reestablished land borders to limit mobility between Spain, Portugal and France to essential services.