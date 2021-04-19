Macron and Boris Johnson position themselves against her … and Pedro Sánchez is silent

The European Super League It has generated a huge stir around the world. Before its official announcement, UEFA, the League, the RFEF, the Premier and Serie A released a statement positioning themselves against it. These organizations have not been the only ones who have charged against the creation of this new model. Emmanuel macron, President of the French Republic, and Boris johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, have also been against.

“The French State will support any initiative of the Professional Football League, the French Football Federation, UEFA and FIFA to protect the integrity of national and European federation competitions,” Macron begins by saying, and then adds that “the president of the Republic welcomes the position of French clubs that have refused to participate in a project that threatens the principle of solidarity and sporting merits.

He was subsequently joined by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Boris johnson He also expressed his concern about the creation of this new competition that is going to revolutionize football: “These plans would be very harmful for football and we support the football authorities to take action. They would strike at the heart of domestic competitions and concern fans across the country. The clubs involved must respond to their fans and the football community in general before taking further action, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

Both leaders seem more concerned about the Super league that due to the pandemic, a much bigger problem than the European competition created with 12 founding clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus.

The CSD opens the door to negotiation

While Boris johnson Y Macron have ruled on the European Super League, Pedro Sanchez remains silent. The President of the Government of Spain has not said anything about the creation of this new competition, of which both the League and the RFEF have been against. The only president of the Spanish government who has spoken on the subject has been Jose Manuel Franco, current president of the Higher Sports Council.

“We are going to talk to all the parties involved, the clubs behind this project, the federation and the League, and after talking to everyone, we will speak out. I think it is essential to listen to everyone and see how they are going to deal with it, “he commented before attending the Europa Press information breakfast with the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid Ángel Gabilondo.

Frank He has not wanted to get too wet and assures that his “great concern” is to ensure “the whole of sport and grassroots sport.” Let’s hope there is some kind of agreement. It is premature to pronounce. We are going to calmly study what is happening and talk with all the parties involved, “concluded the president of the CSD.