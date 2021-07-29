Macron, against the author of the poster that compares him to Hitler

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has put his legal team to work following the placement of some billboards in the Var region in which he has been depicted as Adolf Hitler. A provocative poster work of Michel-Ange Flori, who has already been involved in other similar controversies. There is open an investigation, according to local media La Dépêche du Midi.

What is seen in the image, which has been shared several times by its manager through his different profiles on social networks, represents the President of the Republic with the Nazi uniform (swastika included) and the characteristic mustache of the German dictator. In its legend you can read the acronyms that represent Macron’s party, LREM (La République En Marche), and the motto “Obey. Get vaccinated ”. An order that refers to the new vaccination policy of France in which to access some sites you need to be immunized.

The Guardian has reported on the legal actions taken by the president after the image appeared at the entrance of the Mediterranean town of Toulon, capital of the Var, a region located in the south of the country. Its author, the controversial Michel-Ange Flori has confirmed to the local press that the Police had contacted him after the Elysium’s complaint and that “I was surprised and shocked” by the matter.

Through social networks he has charged harshly against the president assuring that “in the land of Macron, showing the rear of the Prophet is a satire, making fun of Macron as a dictator is blasphemy” in reference to the cartoons of Muhammad published by the medium satirical Charlie hebdo. And on Facebook he wondered if “is there a vaccine against acute macronitis? Will France become Macronistan?

This, they recall in both La Dépêche du Midi and The Guardian, not Flori’s first controversy that has some conviction for other cartels. Born in Corsica, he owns some 400 billboards in the region that he uses for campaigns like the one now launched against Macron. Other targets of their attacks have been, say the aforementioned media, the former Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, and the current Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

In addition, a couple of years ago, he published a billboard in which he made fun of the news content of a chain that cost him a fine of 30,000 euros. “The police talk to you every day on BFM-TV” said that poster referring to the interviews with agents in 2019, at the height of the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement. In his curriculum there are a hundred billboards in this line whose content he defends as freedom of expression.

There is already an open investigation into the latter, as confirmed by the Toulon prosecutor, Bernard Marchal, for an alleged “public insult”. The pain the one you could face is one year in prison and a fine of 12,000 euros for “public insult to the person of the President of the Republic.”

