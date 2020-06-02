At 2:00 in the United States, total vehicle sales. Rating 2

At 3:45 in China:

CAIXIN.Chinese composite PMI services PMI. Rating 4

At 8:00 in Germany, harmonized unemployment rate. Rating 3

At 9:15 in Spain, PMI of services. Expected 25. Assessment 4

At 9:45 in Italy, service PMI. 26.5 expected. Rating 4

At 9:50 in France:

Services PMI. Compound MARKIT PMI 29.4 expected. 30.5 expected. Rating 4

At 9:55 in Germany:

Services PMI. Expected 31.4. Change in unemployment. 200K expected.Unemployment rate. 6.2% Compound PMI expected. 31.4 expected. Rating 4

At 10:00 in the Euro Zone

Services PMI. 28.7 PMI made up of MARKIT is expected. 30.5 expected. Rating 4

At 10:00 in Italy, monthly unemployment rate. 9.5% is expected. Rating 2

At 10:30 in the UK:

Services PMI. Compound 28.PMI expected. 28.9 expected. Valuation 4 UK markets only

At 11:00 in the Euro Zone:

Unemployment rate. 8.2% .IPP is expected. -1.8 (monthly) and -4% (year-on-year) are expected. Rating 2

At 11:40 in Germany, 5-year debt auction (BOBL). Valuation 2 bond markets only

At 13:00 in the United States:

MBA mortgage application rate (weekly). 30-year mortgage interest rates of the MBA. Rating 1

At 14:15 in the United States, change in ADP non-farm employment. -9000K expected. Rating 4

At 15:45 in the United States:

Services PMI. Market Composite PMI of 36.9 is expected. 36.4 expected. Rating 4

At 16:00 in the United States:

ISM index of non-manufacturing sector activity. Expected 34. ISM index of prices of the non-manufacturing sector. ISM index of new orders in the non-manufacturing sector. ISM index of employment in the non-manufacturing sector. Non-manufacturing PMI of the ISM. Expected 44. Factory orders (monthly). -14% expected. Industrial orders, excluding transportation (monthly). Rating 4

At 16:30 in the United States:

IEA Crude Oil Inventories. Expected 3.3M. IEA gasoline inventories. Expected 1.35M. IEA distillate inventories. Expected 3,025M. Weekly Crude Inventories at IEA CUSHING. EIA Refinery Crude Runs (Weekly). Heating Fuel Inventories. Distillate Production. Gasoline Production. Crude Import. Valuation 4 for the oil market only