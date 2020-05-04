HOLIDAY in China, labor day.

At 8:45 in France, budget balance. Rating 1

At 9:00 in the Euro Zone, statements by DE GUINDOS, Vice President of the European Central Bank. Rating 2

At 9:00 in Spain, variation in unemployment. Rating 3

At 10:00 in Germany, statements by WEIDMANN, President of the Bundesbank. Rating 2

At 10:00 in the UK, new car sales (yoy). Rating 2

At 10:20 in Germany, statements by WUERMELING, member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank. Rating 1

At 10:30 in the UK:

Services PMI. Compound 12.3.PMI expected. 12.9 expected. Assessment 4

At 10:40 in the Euro Zone, statement by MERSCH member of the ECB. Rating 1

At 11:00 in the Euro Zone, IPP -1.3% (monthly) and -2.7% (year-on-year). Rating 2

At 11:00 in Spain, auction of letters at 6 and 12 months. Rating 1

At 12: 340 in Spain, consumer confidence. Rating 1

At 14:30 in the United States:

Balance of trade. Expected $ -44.2B. Exports. Imports. Rating 3

At 14:55 in the United States, REDBOOK retail sales index (monthly and year-on-year). Rating 0

At 15:45 in the United States:

MARKIT PMI. 27.4 PMI of services is expected. 27.0 expected. Rating 4

At 16:00 in the United States:

ISM index of new orders in the non-manufacturing sector ISM index of employment in the non-manufacturing sector ISM index of activity in the non-manufacturing sector ISM non-manufacturing PMI IBD / TIPP economic optimism index ISM price index non-manufacturing sector. Rating 4-5

At 17:30 in the United States, auction of debt at 42 and 119 days (T-Bill) .Valuation 0

At 22:30 in the United States, weekly API crude oil reserves. Valuation 4 only oil market