At 9:30 in the Euro Zone, PMI of the construction sector. Rating 3

At 9:30 in France, PMI of the construction sector. Rating 3

At 9:30 in Germany, PMI of the construction sector. Rating 3

At 9:30 in Italy, PMI of the construction sector. Rating 3

At 10:00 in the UK, new car sales (yoy). Rating 2 UK only

At 10:30 in the UK, PMI from the construction sector. 29.7 expected. Rating 3 UK only

At 11:00 in the Euro Zone, retail sale. -15% (monthly) and -22.3% (year-on-year) are expected. Rating 3

At 11:00 in France:

10-year bond auction (OAT). Retail sales (monthly and year-on-year). Valuation 2 bond markets only

At 11:00 in Spain:

3 and 5 year bond auction. 10 year bond auction. Valuation 2 bond markets only

At 1:30 p.m. in the United States, CHALLENGER report on job cuts. Rating 2

At 13:45 in the Euro Zone:

Type of deposit facility. -0.5% expected. ECB decision on interest rates. Expected 0%. Type of marginal credit facility of the ECB. Rating 5

At 14:30 in the Euro Zone, a press conference by the ECB on monetary policy. Rating 5

At 14:30 in the United States:

Balance of trade. Expected $ -49B. Unit labor costs (quarterly) (Q1). Expected 5%. Non-agricultural productivity (quarterly) (Q1). -2.7% is expected. New requests for unemployment benefits. Expected 1800K.Unemployment applications, average of 4 weeks.Exports.Imports.Renewal of unemployment benefits. 20050K expected. Rating 3

At 16:30 in the United States, natural gas reserves. Valuation 4 gas markets only

At 17:30 in the United States:

4-week debt auction (T-Bill). 8-week bond auction. Rating 0

In the United Kingdom: UK-EU BREXIT negotiations. Rating 2