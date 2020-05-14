At 00:00 in the United States, statements by KAPLAN, member of the FOMC. Volatility 1

At 4:00 in China:

NBS press conference Fixed capital expenditure (year-on-year). -10% expected. Industrial production index (year-on-year). 1.5% expected Retail sales (year-on-year). -7% expected. Unemployment rate. Volatility 4

At 8:00 in Germany, IPP. -0.6% (monthly) and -1.8% (year-on-year) are expected. Volatility 2

At 8:45 in France:

CPI. 0.1% (monthly) and 0.4% (year-on-year) are expected. Harmonized CPI. 0.1% (monthly) and 0.5% (year-on-year) are expected. Volatility 2

At 10:00 in Germany:

GDP (quarterly) (Q1). -2.2% of GDP is expected (year-on-year) (Q1). -2% is expected. Volatility 4

At 10:00 in Italy:

New industrial orders (monthly and year-on-year) .Industrial sales (monthly and year-on-year). Volatility 2

At 11:00 in the Euro Zone:

GDP (quarterly) (Q1). -3.8% of GDP (yoy) (Q1) is expected. -3.3% expected. Trade balance. Employment evolution (quarterly). -0.4% expected. Employment evolution (year-on-year). 0.2% is expected. Volatility 4

At 11:00 in Italy:

CPI. Expected 0.1% (monthly) and 0% (year-on-year). Harmonized IPC. 0.5% (monthly) and 0.1% (year-on-year) are expected. Volatility 2

At 14:30 in the United States:

Retail sales (monthly and year-on-year). -12% (monthly) is expected. EMPIRE STATE manufacturing index. -63.5. Underlying retail sales (monthly) expected. -8.6% expected. Volatility 4-5

At 15:15 in the United States:

Industrial production index (monthly and year-on-year). -11.5% (monthly) is expected. Manufacturing production (monthly and year-on-year). -13% (monthly) is expected. Utilized capacity utilization rate. 64% expected. Volatility 4

At 16:00 in the United States:

Business inventories (monthly). -0.2% expected. University of Michigan consumer expectations. 71.8 Expected Current Conditions – University of Michigan. Expected 75.University of Michigan inflation expectations.University of Michigan 5-year inflation forecasts.University of Michigan consumer confidence. 68th JOLTS Job Vacancy Survey expected. Volatility 4

At 19:00 in the United States:

Number of oil platforms, BAKER HUGHES. BAKER HUGHES active oil fields count in the USA. Volatility 2 for the oil market only

At 22:00 in the United States:

Total net capital flow. Purchase of long-term public debt by foreigners. Capital flows in long-term products. Volatility 2

In CHINA, foreign direct investment. Volatility 2