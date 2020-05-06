At 3:45 in China:

• CAIXIN services PMI.

• CHINESE composite PMI. Volatility 4

At 5:00 in China:

• Commercial Balance. $ 9.7B expected.

• Interannual exports. -12.1% is expected.

• Interannual imports. -12.4% is expected. Volatility 3

At 8:00 in Germany, industrial production (monthly). -7.4% expected. Volatility 3

At 8:45 in France:

• Balance of trade.

• Industrial production (monthly). -12% expected.

• Non-farm payrolls (quarterly) (Q1).

• Current account. Volatility 3

At 9:00 in China, reserve in foreign currency (USD). $ 3,052T expected. Volatility 1

At 9:00 in the Euro Zone, annual report of the ECB 2019. Volatility 1

At 9:30 in the Euro Zone, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3

At 9:30 in France, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3

At 9:30 in Germany, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3

At 9:30 in Italy, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3

At 9:30 in the United Kingdom, HALIFAX index of house prices (monthly and year-on-year). -0.7% (monthly) is expected. Volatility 3 UK markets only

At 10:00 in Italy, retail sales (monthly and year-on-year). Volatility 3

At 11:00 in France, 10-year debt auction (OAT). Volatility 3 only in bond markets

At 11:00 in Spain:

• Auction of 3 and 5 year bonds.

• Auction of 10-year obligations. Volatility 3-4 only in bond markets Volatility 3 only bonds

At 13:00 in the UK:

• Interest rate decision. 0.1% is expected.

• QE of the Bank of England. £ 625B expected.

• Minutes of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Meeting.

• Bank of England: Votes in favor of raising rates 0/9.

• Bank of England: Votes in favor of maintaining rates 9/9.

• Bank of England: Votes in favor of cutting rates 0/9.

• Bank of England report on inflation. Volatility 3

At 1:30 p.m. in the United States, CHALLENGER report on job cuts. Volatility 3

At 14:30 in the United States,

• Unit Labor Costs (quarterly) (Q1). 4.0% is expected.

• Non-agricultural productivity (quarterly) (Q1). -5.5% is expected.

• New requests for unemployment benefits. 3000K expected.

• Unemployment claims, 4-week average.

• Renewal of unemployment benefits. 19905K expected. Volatility 4

At 16:30 in the United States, natural gas reserves. Volatility 4 gas markets only

At 17:30 in the United States:

• Debt auction 4 weeks (T-Bill).

• Auction of 8-week bonds. Volatility 0

At 9:00 p.m. in the United States, consumer credit. $ 15B expected. Volatility 2

At 22:00 in the United States, statements by HARKER member of the FOMC. Volatility 1-2