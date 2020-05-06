At 3:45 in China:
• CAIXIN services PMI.
• CHINESE composite PMI. Volatility 4
At 5:00 in China:
• Commercial Balance. $ 9.7B expected.
• Interannual exports. -12.1% is expected.
• Interannual imports. -12.4% is expected. Volatility 3
At 8:00 in Germany, industrial production (monthly). -7.4% expected. Volatility 3
At 8:45 in France:
• Balance of trade.
• Industrial production (monthly). -12% expected.
• Non-farm payrolls (quarterly) (Q1).
• Current account. Volatility 3
At 9:00 in China, reserve in foreign currency (USD). $ 3,052T expected. Volatility 1
At 9:00 in the Euro Zone, annual report of the ECB 2019. Volatility 1
At 9:30 in the Euro Zone, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3
At 9:30 in France, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3
At 9:30 in Germany, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3
At 9:30 in Italy, PMI of the construction sector. Volatility 3
At 9:30 in the United Kingdom, HALIFAX index of house prices (monthly and year-on-year). -0.7% (monthly) is expected. Volatility 3 UK markets only
At 10:00 in Italy, retail sales (monthly and year-on-year). Volatility 3
At 11:00 in France, 10-year debt auction (OAT). Volatility 3 only in bond markets
At 11:00 in Spain:
• Auction of 3 and 5 year bonds.
• Auction of 10-year obligations. Volatility 3-4 only in bond markets Volatility 3 only bonds
At 13:00 in the UK:
• Interest rate decision. 0.1% is expected.
• QE of the Bank of England. £ 625B expected.
• Minutes of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Meeting.
• Bank of England: Votes in favor of raising rates 0/9.
• Bank of England: Votes in favor of maintaining rates 9/9.
• Bank of England: Votes in favor of cutting rates 0/9.
• Bank of England report on inflation. Volatility 3
At 1:30 p.m. in the United States, CHALLENGER report on job cuts. Volatility 3
At 14:30 in the United States,
• Unit Labor Costs (quarterly) (Q1). 4.0% is expected.
• Non-agricultural productivity (quarterly) (Q1). -5.5% is expected.
• New requests for unemployment benefits. 3000K expected.
• Unemployment claims, 4-week average.
• Renewal of unemployment benefits. 19905K expected. Volatility 4
At 16:30 in the United States, natural gas reserves. Volatility 4 gas markets only
At 17:30 in the United States:
• Debt auction 4 weeks (T-Bill).
• Auction of 8-week bonds. Volatility 0
At 9:00 p.m. in the United States, consumer credit. $ 15B expected. Volatility 2
At 22:00 in the United States, statements by HARKER member of the FOMC. Volatility 1-2