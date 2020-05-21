At 9:15 in France:

Manufacturing PMI. 36.1 PMI of services is expected. Market Composite PMI of 27.8 is expected. Expected 32. Assessment 4

At 9:30 in Germany:

Manufacturing PMI. 39.2.PMI of services is expected. Compound 26.6 PMI expected. 34.1 expected. Rating 4

At 10:00 in the Euro Zone:

Manufacturing PMI. 38.PMI of services is expected. MARKIT Composite PMI is expected. Expected 25. Assessment 4

At 10:30 in the UK:

Manufacturing PMI. 36.PMI of services is expected. Compound 25.PMI is expected. Expected 25. Valuation 4 UK markets only

At 11:00 in Spain:

3 and 5 year bond auction. 10 year bond auction. Valuation 2 bond markets only

At 12:00 in the UK, CBI index of industrial trends. -59 expected. Rating 2

At 14:30 in the United States:

New requests for unemployment benefits. 2400K expected. Philadelphia FED Manufacturing Index. -41.5 Unemployment applications expected, 4-week average. Renewal of unemployment benefits. 24765K expected. Rating 4

15:45 in the United States

Manufacturing PMI. Compound 30.PMI of services MARKIT.PMI is expected. Expected 38. Assessment 4

At 16:00 in the United States:

Declarations of WILLIAMS, member of the FOMC. Sales of second-hand homes (monthly). -18.9% expected. Second-hand home sales. Expected 4.3M. CONFERENCE BOARD leading indicators (monthly). Expected -5.5% Rating 3

At 16:30 in the United States, natural gas reserves. Valuation 4 gas markets only

At 17:30 in the United States:

4-week debt auction (T-Bill) 8-week bond auction (T-Bill). Rating 0

At 19:00 in the United States:

Statements of CLARIDA, member of the FOMC. 10-year debt auction linked to inflation (TIPS). Rating 3

At 20:30 in the United States:

Appearance of POWELL, President of the FED. Declarations of BRAINARD, member of the FOMC. Rating 3