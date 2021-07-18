Macro data for Monday, July 19 with ratings

At 11:00 in the Euro Zone, production of the construction sector (year-on-year) (MAY). Rating 1.

At 12:00 in Germany, Bundesbank monthly report. Assessment 2.

At 12:00 in the UK, statements by HASKEL, a member of the Bank of England’s CPM Rating 1.

At 3:00 p.m. in France, auction of French doubt at 3, 6 and 12 months (BTF). Rating 0.

At 4:00 p.m. in the United States, NAMB real estate market index. 82 is expected. Assessment 3.

At 5:30 p.m. in the United States, auction of debt for 3 and 6 months (T-Bill). Rating 0.

