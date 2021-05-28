Rises in European stock markets: macro data and US budget

Rises in the European stock markets in the last session of the week, in line with what happened this morning in the main Asian stock markets, where both the values ​​linked to mineral raw materials and semiconductors have led the increases, with investors very “ encouraged “also by the proposal of the president of the United States, Biden, of a budget of 6 trillion dollars, of which today it is expected to give more details, since they consider that many companies would benefit from the strong public spending that it entails.

The Dax rises 0.32%; Cac 40, 0.27%; the Mib, 0.07% and the FTSE 100, 0.33%. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.30%.

The European stock markets start on Friday positively, waiting for several macroeconomic references to be known. The publication in the Euro Zone of the sectorial and consumer confidence indices for the month of May is noteworthy; from the final reading of GDP for the first quarter of 2021 and from the preliminary reading of the CPI for May in France.

In the US and in the afternoon, of personal income and expenses for the month of April, figures that are always released together with the consumer price index (PCE), which is the price variable most followed by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In principle, it is expected that the PCE will have risen in year-on-year terms in April by 3.5% (2.3% in March), and that its underlying will have done so by 3.0% (1.8% in March). Any reading that surpasses with some ease what was expected by the consensus of analysts could once again generate tensions in the bond and equity markets, since investors would once again discount a possible advance of the beginning of the process of withdrawal of monetary stimuli by the Fed.

Also in the US, the Chicago PMI index is published, corresponding to the month of May, an index that measures the behavior of private sector activity in the region, and the final reading also for the month of May of the consumer sentiment index.

The Department of Labor published yesterday that in the week ended May 22 the initial unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to a seasonally adjusted figure of 406,000, a figure that was significantly below the 437,000 requests that analysts expected. The moving average of this variable for the last four weeks stood at 458,750 requests, which represents a decrease of 46,000 requests compared to the previous week. In both cases, the figures were at their lowest level since the start of the health crisis.

According to the second estimate of the data released yesterday by the Department of Commerce, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.4% in 1Q2021 in annualized terms compared to 4Q2020, the same rate as that initially estimated and that that expected by the consensus of analysts. In year-on-year rate, US GDP rose 0.4% in the quarter under review, a rate similar to that initially estimated and expected by analysts.

After knowing the weekly unemployment and the data of GDP of the USA, Wall Street closed in mixed terrain. The Dow Jones was up 0.41%; while the selective S&P 500 rose a slight 0.12% and the Nasdaq, in which the main technology companies are listed, remained practically flat with a decline of 0.01%.

This week Wall Street has remained relatively stable as fears of rising inflation dissipated, given the insistence of the Federal Reserve that it will maintain its monetary policy. In addition, the trading volume is being lower than usual for the long weekend of Memorial Day, a holiday that is celebrated next Monday and is a reason for the market to close.

Democratic senators criticized the latest infrastructure counterproposal launched yesterday by Republicans, indicating that a bipartisan agreement is still a long way off. The Democratic opposition increased, in relation to the infrastructure proposal amounting to 928,000 million issued yesterday by the Republicans. The proposal highlighted the big difference between the global amount in new spending, with Republicans putting it at $ 257,000 million, compared to $ 1.7 trillion in the Joe Biden administration.

The Republican proposal sent to the White House allocates 506,000 million for roads and bridges, $ 98,000 million for public transit systems, 46,000 million for transport and passenger routes, 21,000 million for security, 22,000 million for ports and waterways, 56,000 million for airports, among other items. While this counter offer will probably prolong negotiations with the White House, the Joe Biden government and the Republican Senate still have profound differences, such as the overall amount of the plan, the definition of what is or is not an infrastructure, and how to finance it.

The euro gives way against the dollar and is exchanged for 1,218 greenbacks.

The Brent oil of reference in Europe loses 0.13%, up to 69.11 euros; while the American West Texas adds 0.04%, to 66.89 dollars.