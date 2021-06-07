macOS Monterey, a new version full of news

We continue with everything that Apple’s WWDC 2021 has given of itself and after the presentation of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the third highlight of the evening is undoubtedly that of macOS 12 or macOS Monterey, a well-known name for the new version of its PC operating system.

macOS Monterey is the successor to macOS Big Sur, with which the company launched its own CPUs and gave a good review of the system design, increasing color and transparency and making it look like iOS. On this occasion, however, the novelties it brings are not so picturesque, but rather focus on functionality.

macOS Monterey will have several of the new accessibility features related to the applications that iOS 15 has received, such as spatial sound, voice isolation in video calls from Facetime, or the possibility of inviting more participants by sharing a link – valid for any operating system, as it works through the web browser – to join the conversation.

Speaking of sharing, macOS Monterey includes new features like SharePlay, with which to share content -audio, video, etc- or even the screen with other users in floating window mode (PiP); another option that saves all the contents shared in the messages application in the same folder; and let’s not forget the arrival of Airplay, so it is also possible to send content to other Apple devices.

One of the most striking novelties of the afternoon, exclusively for macOS Monterey, responds to the name of Universal Control and it is generating mixed opinions. Broadly speaking, Universal Control allows the interconnection of Apple devices such as Mac, MacBook and iPad, facilitating their control in unison with the same mouse … That is, with the same cursor.

To give you an idea, Universal Control works in a similar way to how a computer with multiple monitors does, but here with different devices and systems. Let’s say you have the Mac in the middle of the table, a MacBook on the left and an iPad on the right: well, when you approach the course towards one edge or another, it will ‘manifest’ on the corresponding device.

In short, Universal Control makes it easy to use different Apple devices simultaneously, without the need to change the control interface to do something specific in one or the other. Y support extends to gestures and keyboard. In the following excerpt from the lecture you can see how it works.

The arrival of the Shortcuts to macOS Monterey, which, like iOS and iPadOS, but specially adapted to the desktop experience, will serve to streamline actions, automating them with Automator for quasi-instantaneous execution.

In terms of applications, components and functions, you can not miss a mention of the new version of Safari, which slightly redesigns its interface and adds the option to create groups of tabs that will be automatically synchronized between Apple devices. But if there is something that stands out as soon as you lay your eyes on the web browser, it is …

The new lash design, yes. Nailed to the one released by Firefox 89 just a few days ago and whose first implementation dates back to months ago. The only difference to the naked eye is that Apple has been a little more careful with the size of the tabs and the address bar, which are more compact than in the case of Mozilla’s browser. For the rest … Who has copied whom? Because someone has copied here.

Be that as it may, macOS Monterey brings many other new features, usually in the form of small enhancements and additional details. We’ll know more in the next few days, as the first beta version for developers was released today. The public beta is expected to be launched at the end of this month of June and as for the final version aimed at all users, it should arrive sometime in the fall coming.

The list of macOS Monterey compatible devices is the next:

iMac from 2015 onwards iMac Pro from 2017 onwards Mac mini from 2014 onwards Mac Pro from 2013 onwards MacBook Air from 2015 onwards MacBook from 2016 onwards MacBook Pro from 2015 onwards