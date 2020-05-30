Last year Apple improved its operating system for computers: the MacOS Catalina. The software came loaded with significant new features for users in terms of accessibility and performance for the computer, but today an interesting feature has come for users of a bitten apple laptop: MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 will increase the life of your laptop.

Less battery capacity for more life

Everyone wants their computer to last for years. With more than seven it is already a great machine, especially if you have only made small adjustments such as increasing RAM or internal space. We are talking about laptops in this case, since if you go for modifying the rest of the hardware, you had better know something about “DIY” to improve the graphics or the processor. We do not recommend it because if you do not do it right you can leave yourself some good money in the repair or in a new computer (most likely).

But the battery is one of the points where the notebook PC suffers the most, especially if you cannot exchange it, as is the case with Macbooks. That is why in Cupertino they have worked so that it is the software that helps determine the useful life of a laptop in the energy section with the new feature of MacOS Catalina 10.15.5.

This consists, according to what Ars Technica has, of making a small ‘sacrifice’: You can tell the operating system to use less battery capacity to increase battery life. The equation is simple and the effect is, according to the technical support of the bitten apple, that “According to the researched measurements, the management of the state of the battery can reduce the maximum charge of the battery in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that the battery charges at an optimal level of use, which minimizes battery deterioration as well as chemical aging. ”

Other news that comes with MacOS Catalina 10.15.5

Bug fixes are a typical description in what’s new in newly released software, but MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 brings more than just the battery manager. Among these improvements is that FaceTime will not increase the size of the tiles of the users the calibration improvements in the Pro Display XDR screen.