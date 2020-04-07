         macOS Catalina 10.15.4 fails with large data transfers, according to some users

macOS 10.15.4 is the latest available operating system update for Apple computers. Some of the news that we find in this version is the ability to share iCloud Drive folders from the Finder, new limits for the Playtime feature, song lyrics videos synced on Apple Music, or Netflix content playback in HDR on compatible devices.

This version of the operating system for Apple computers has already been available for a few days, so more and more users are installing it on their computers. Several people are reporting an annoying failure of this update that causes the devices to crash, forcing them to restart in order to continue using them.

There are also problems after hibernation

Users who have suffered the problem claim that the failure appeared when trying to transfer a large amount of data, but it seems that some are also being affected by taking their computers out of hibernation, popping up a panic kernel and causing the computer to restart, according to testimonials from Reddit and the Apple support forums.

My MacBook Pro 16 ”has been experiencing random restarts due to a kernel panic since I updated macOS to 10.15.4. Is anyone else having similar issues ?! 😩 @AppleSupport – russanov (@russanov) April 4, 2020

There is a serious problem in macOS 10.15.4 It occurs in different settings, including on Apple discs, although it is more likely to happen when there are many IO threads. We think it is a thread problem. Even though SoftRAID volumes are the most affected (it is now difficult to copy more than 30 GB of data at once), all systems are affected by this. In our bug report we sent to Apple, we used a method that reproduces the problem with ONLY Apple formatted discs. It takes longer to reproduce, but it is more likely that a solution will be developed for users. – SoftRAID forums

My 16-inch MacBook Pro has been crashing a lot since I updated to Catalina to 10.15.4 and its always when the laptop is in sleep mode. Anyone else facing this? pic.twitter.com/hDLu755Tjc – Abbas Ali (@ajaffarali) April 5, 2020

Another problem that can be experienced after the update is that connected hard drives keep working when mac is supposed to be asleep, which could damage the discs, according to Jeremy Horwitz.

Users who have not yet updated to the latest version of the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 operating system are recommended. don’t do it until Apple releases a patch that solves the problem.

