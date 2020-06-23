Macs are one of the best-known computers throughout the world. Users know better than anyone how these machines perform supported by a strong in-house operating system that is macOS. But like every year, the bitten apple has to change the internal software and the result of all this work is the new macOS Big Sur that they have presented at WWDC 2020.

New interface design

A good upgrade of a computer requires making changes in appearance. Apple has succeeded with macOS Big Sur Thank you the inclusion of new and attractive three-dimensional icons housed in the Dock. The other great news is that the navigation folders maintain different levels thanks to the transparencies and add new functions as an icon that you will find at the top of the window. In this way, the user has all the controls in view.

At the top we find a new and renewed section of quick adjustments, which you can expand by clicking on them. Plus, you can drag them to the top of the screen to make them more visible and with fewer taps.

macOS also includes widgets

One of the great news that Apple has brought for iOS 14 has been the arrival of widgets. These previews of your favorite apps will share space with notifications, which are hidden on one side and can be expanded at will. Also, depending on the application, you can add new widgets that currently cannot be modified in terms of size. They can also be expanded to provide more data.

Improvements in Safari: faster, more private, more personal

In the biggest update to Safari since its original release in 2003, the web browser tabs have been completely redesigned to make browsing with Safari faster and more powerful, showing more tabs on screen, showing favicons to easily identify open tabs and giving users a Quick preview of a page by simply hovering over the tab.

Built-in translation in 7 languages



Safari brings new features for a Greater customization while browsing the web. Users can customize the new home page with a background image and sections like your reading list and iCloud tabs. With the Incorporated Translation, Safari can detect and Translate entire web pages of 7 languages ​​with just one click. Additionally, users can further customize their experience with improved support for extensions and a new category in the App Store.

Privacy has always been incorporated into Safari, and a new Privacy Report offers greater visibility on how Safari protects web browsing activity. Users can choose when and with what websites a Safari extension can work, and tools like data breach password monitoring never reveal your password information, not even to Apple.

Improving and expanding Messages

Messages on Mac includes new tools to better manage important conversations and share expressive messages. Users can now post their favorite conversations at the beginning of your message list pFor quick access, and the search has been completely redesigned – organizing the results into links, photos, and matching terms – to help you quickly find what you’re looking for.

Effects and responses online

New message effects allow you to add more personality to your messages with balloons, confetti and more. Users can now create and customize their Memoji on the Mac, and express themselves with Memoji stickers that suit their mood and personality. And with a new photo selector and #images, it’s more easy to quickly share images, GIFs and videos.

The app also benefits from new group messaging features, which streamline interactions with family, friends, and coworkers. Online replies allow users to reply directly to a message, and can now direct a message to an individual in a group conversation by simply typing their name. And users can now set a photo or emoji for their group conversation that is shared with all group members.

New planning tools with maps

Completely redesigned for macOS Big Sur, Maps brings new features to explore the world. Discover places to visit and things to do with Trusted Resource Guides, or create personalized guides to favorite restaurants, parks, and vacation spots that can be shared with friends and family.

Look Around

Big Sur also includes a 360 degree view of a destination with the “Look Around” function, which allows you to navigate detailed interior maps of major airports and shopping centers. Bike and electric vehicle travel can now be planned and followed up on a Mac, and sent directly to the iPhone to have them ready when you get to the site.

More Privacy

“Privacy is at the core of the Mac experience,” according to Apple, and MacOS Big Sur offers users “even more transparency and control over their data.” Inspired by the convenience and readability of food nutrition labels, the new detailed privacy information in the Mac App Store will help users understand the privacy practices of the applications before downloading them, including the types of data that applications may collect – such as usage, contact information, or location – and “whether that data is shared with third parties for tracking.”

Easier for developers

Apple’s developer community of more than 20 million people receives a major update on SwiftUI so developers can write entire applications with code share on all Apple platforms, while custom functions for Mac such as preference windows are easily added. Plus, SwiftUI is used in even more places, empowering new widgets for Mac, iPhone, and iPad using Swift’s code share.

Mac Catalyst

Mac Catalyst, which debuted with macOS Catalina last year, has made it easy for developers to take their iPad apps to the Mac. And on macOS Big Sur, Mac Catalyst apps automatically inherit the new look, while giving developers new and powerful APIs and full control over the appearance and behavior of their applications.

Developers can now also offer Family Sharing for their app purchases and subscriptions, and with support for the WebExtensions API, developers can easily bring extensions created for other browsers to Safari.

MacOS Big Sur will arrive in the fall of 2020

Now that you know all the news that macOS Big Sur has in store, the million dollar question arrives: For when on my Mac? The answer is in the fall of this year. That will be for the most patient users, but if you are one of those who wants to have the operating system before anyone else, those from Cupertino will open a public beta in July. Of course, keep in mind that it is not the final version and there will be functions that require a little more work to make them 100% stable.