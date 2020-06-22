It is a very complete WWDC 2020 conference, with the presentation of a large amount of software. Today we have also seen the new macOS, which is called Big Sur.

This update introduces a redesign on a visual level, with softer and more colorful corners and surfaces, and a commitment to floating windows and widgets.

There is also a new Control Center, smarter and less intrusive notifications, new widgets and the most important: a completely redesigned Safari browser. Let’s look at it in detail.

In macOS Big Sur Now it is possible personalize the home page with your apps and your favorite content, whether they are websites, reading lists, ebooks, videos, or whatever you want.

The new Control Center it is lighter, more visual and customizable, with the new floating widgets.

There is also a new Notifications Center with smarter and less intrusive messages, arranged according to your interests.

Messages It includes new graphic effects, new memojis, and the option to set conversations, so as not to lose them.

Maps It also adds some of the functions seen in the iOS version, such as the desired ones. Travel guides, and an option to look around in 3D panoramas.

A new Safari

But the main news will come in the new Safari, which according to Apple is the fastest browser that exists, 50% faster than Chrome.

It releases very interesting functions, such as a preview function that allows you to see the cover of a website simply by leaving the mouse cursor over it, before visiting it:

It also debuts a new feature automatic translation of web pages.

And, according to Apple, it is the browser that consumes the least battery power in laptops.

The macOS Big Sur beta is available today for developers, and from July to all users.

