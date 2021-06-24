Mackenzie McDonald wins the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Maxime Cressy

06/24/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

The American tennis player Mackenzie mcdonald met the predictions by winning in three hours and seventeen minutes by 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 to the american Maxime cressy, number 151 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 75% of the first service, committed a double fault, winning 71% of the service points. As for the American player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 63% first serve, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is held where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.