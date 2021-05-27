Mackenzie McDonald passes Roland-Garros round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 05:30 CEST

Mackenzie mcdonald, American, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-4 to the Argentine player Renzo Olivo, number 207 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

Olivo managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the American managed it 6 times. Likewise, McDonald achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 56% of the service points, while his opponent had a 66% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win the 44% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.