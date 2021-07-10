Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez in plans as the star of October 9

Mackenzie dern returns to the Octagon in October, only when he does it will be to headline his first event with the UFC.

ESPN reported this Friday afternoon that the Brazilian will face her compatriot Marina Rodriguez in the main square of the card that is scheduled for October 9 reportedly from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Notice

Dern, number five in the ranking, comes from reaching four wins in a row, third by completion, with a submission in the third round against Nina nunes in the UFC on ABC 2.

The 28-year-old is 6-1 with the promotion.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, reached just two consecutive wins with a unanimous decision over Michelle Waterson at UFC Las Vegas 26.

Since rising from Contender Series, the number six in the ranking has agglomerated a record of 4 – 1 – 2.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement