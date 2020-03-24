Mackenzie Dern misses the beach but enjoys her 27 years with her family

The one born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, is turning 27 years old today. It debuted in Mixed martial arts on July 22, 2016 and managed to have a streak of 7 consecutive victories before becoming pregnant during the second half of 2018, after the birth of her daughter, she returned to action on October 12, 2019, when she was defeated by Amanda Ribas, via unanimous decision. His next fight is scheduled for April 25 when he faces Ariane Carnelossi.

Dern is married to the professional surfer Wesley Santos, which is why she is a confessed beach lover. In her career as a professional athlete she has been multiple medal winner in different competitions of Jiu JitsuIn addition, he has a record of 76-25 in Grappling. Four of his seven wins in the MMA have been by submission or surrender.