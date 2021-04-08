Mackenzie Dern: “I can stay close to the belt if I beat Ansaroff”

This Saturday they will fight in the event UFC on ABC 2 – Vettori vs. Holland in Las Vegas, United States, the extraordinary American fighter of Brazilian nationality, Mackenzie Dern, who comes from 3 victories in a row in 2020 (He beat Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos and Virna Jandiroba) against Nina Ansaroff who had a daughter months ago with the legendary UFC fighter, Amanda Nunes.

“Depending on how you win this fight, if you win well, I think I can be close to the belt.”Dern said in an interview with the Combate site, adding: «In the coming weeks, Rose (Namajunas), Carla Esparza, Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan will fight each other, so I think a lot will happen in the Top 5. I don’t know where they will put me, but God willing, I will move closer to fifth place and I think 2021 will be a great year.

On returning to the Octagon, the fighter said that she could have fought again before, but “We decided to do the right things. I think this time training and recovering was the right moment, and it also gave me this opportunity to fight with the number 5 in the ranking, Nina, which is a great opportunity to climb.

Regarding his rival, he analyzed: «Nina not in 5th place by chance. I studied it a lot and I know that it has very good defense against falls (…). I don’t think I’ve ever been subjected to the UFC. “. And closed about it I want to take her to the ground and subdue her. I want to finish soon and fight again and not break my nose again (laughs) and that’s it ».

Dern, who became known for her outstanding stride in the soft art of JiuJitsu, is currently under the tutelage of Jason Parillo at RVCA GYM.