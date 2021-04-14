Mackenzie Dern hopes to fight for the belt in late 2021

After submitting to Nina nunes At UFC Vegas 23, Mackenzie Dern seems in no rush in a belt fight. The strawweight fighter stated that she wants to face the best female fighters, but she acknowledged that she is not yet ready to fight for the belt.

“I’m ready for the best fighters, but to fight for the belt maybe at the end of the year. I need some fights, because to fight for the belt you have to be 100% and I am not ready yet in what I need to do ”, explained Dern in interview with ESPN.

The American said that because of the way she beat Little girl and his current streak could alienate a potential rival. But, Dern He is not bothered by that, as he believes that he will get to a title fight much faster.

“I don’t know, maybe a lot of girls don’t want to fight me. The less fighters they wanted to face me, the faster I will reach the champion ”, concluded.

Victory versus Little girl made Mackenzie it will go up six positions in the ranking. Now, the strawweight is in the fifth position of the ranking. With a four win streak, Dern does not know of a defeat since 2019. At that time, she returned to the Octagon after having her first daughter and lost by unanimous decision to Amanda ribas on UFC Tampa.