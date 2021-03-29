Mack Roesch’s replacement came to EXATLON 5 USA

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

After the departure of Mack Roesch due to an injury in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Team Famosos was left without its leader and the competition was left without its biggest winner, that upset the team a bit, but his replacement arrived on Sunday of fight for the permanence and his name is David Sappelt, a baseball professional, who today joined the fiercest arenas on the planet.

Who is David Sappelt?

The official biography of David J. Sappelt indicates that he is a former professional baseball outfielder. He played in the Major Leagues for the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs. On June 9, 2015, the Boston Red Sox signed Dave to a minor league contract. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. Hit and throw with your right hand. David is 34 years old, married and has two young children.

David assured the presenter of Exatlon United States, Frederik Oldenburg, that it was his mother-in-law, who is Venezuelan, and incidentally a fan of the program, the one who told him one day to check it out and as a result of that he decided to audition to be part . This is how he joined the competition after the departure of Mack Roesch with a complex shoulder injury.

Sappelt came at a good time

The fight for permanence on March 28 was the perfect setting for David Sappelt, who upon his arrival on the street circuit, the Buffalo-native major league player scored several victories and played fantastically well with the red team, scoring points and making every effort. passed with speed and proper aim.

While Mack Roesch is already recovering from his three torn ligaments, and taking advantage of this moment to rest at home, the fourth season of Exatlon United States continues and has been characterized by difficult moments that include numerous blows from various athletes, including three who have had to leave, (Andrea Nerio, Jomarie Martinez and Mack Roesh), others on rest awaiting his recovery and even one who had to leave the competition temporarily due to the death of his mother.

But it is not all bad news, on the other hand, the “Tarzan” Jacobo García left the sands of the Dominican Republic temporarily to go to meet his partner, also former Exatlon United States athlete Dayleen Santana, who is about to give light to the little one they both wait for and named Ezra.

The street circuit welcomed Dave Sappelt

Dave Sappelt had his start in the arenas of Exatlon United States in a street circuit, despite being new, this circuit requires extreme precision and marksmanship, and since the production of the program made it known it has become a favorite of the athletes and the audience alike. Not surprisingly, in his first run Dave scored points for his team, the ideal to give confidence to a new warrior who not only joins as a replacement for the fiercest competition on the planet, but as a replacement for the former absolute leader, Mack Roesch. .

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories