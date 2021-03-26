Mack Roesch shares his impressions leaving EXATLON 5 USA

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States, has faced two of its most difficult days so far, first with the departure of Raquel Becker in the duel for the permanence of last Sunday, March 21, and then the departure of the absolute leader of the competition, the so-called “The Machine”, Mack Roesch, who due to a severe injury to his ligaments, must retire to focus on his health. There is no doubt that both Team Famosos and Team Contendientes received very hard blows in the eighth week of competition.

Mack Roesch’s Farewell on March 22

One night that was already marked by the sadness left by Raquel Becker’s departure, the day began with a few words from the presenter Frederik Oldenburg, assuring that they had new news from the Exatlon United States medical team, assuring that the shoulder problem afflicting Mack Roesch and has kept it out of circulation for weeks, it extended to three ligaments, this requires a recovery time that exceeds the one imposed by the production of Exatlon United States, that is why the dream of Mack Roesch ended on the 22nd of March.

“You leave as the absolute leader” Those were the words that began the heartfelt farewell that Frederik Oldenburg gave to Mack Roesch, taking into account that he left Exatlon United States as the participant with a practically impeccable percentage in the performance table, 70 % of triumphs to an athlete whose farewell is very regrettable regardless of the team they support.

At these words, Roesch was greatly affected, and he withdrew thanking all the support received. “I was praying this morning for an answer, and I think I already received it,” said the athlete from Tampa, Florida.

Mack Roesch: Pure thanks.

After his departure from Exatlon USA, although Mack Roesch regretted his premature departure, he only has positive words for this experience, assuring that it is something that not everyone has the opportunity to experience, and giving thanks for so much support and affection.

It is worth noting that Mack was seen to be calm, understanding his situation, and focused on moving to a new stage that includes his recovery so that he can continue to offer us all his sports skills to which he has us accustomed. Do not miss this video with the impressions of Mack Roesch after his departure from Exatlon United States:

The injured of Exatlon United States

On the side of the contestants, Andrea Nerio and Jomarie Martínez had to leave the competition after receiving strong blows, Denisse Novoa spent weeks in recovery and Ana Parra, one of the strongest of the women, returned to the arenas on March 22 from Dominican Republic. On the Celebrity side, Jeyvier Cintrón, Frank Beltre, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, “the huntress” Viviana Michell and Mack Roesch have been injured, whose departure is very hard for Exatlon United States fans and fans. of both teams equally.

From here we hope that Mack Roesch recovers soon and returns stronger than ever.

Go ahead, champion!

