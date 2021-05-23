Mack Roesch sends a message to Colombia What did he say?

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

When we talk about emblematic participants in the five seasons of the Telemundo competition program, Exatlon United States, Mack Roesch, nicknamed “The Machine” from Tampa, Florida, is one of the main ones. The young man is called that for a reason, his impeccable way of doing the circuits in his first step at Exatlon, and then in the fifth season, where he was unstoppable until an injury that included three torn shoulder ligaments, slowed his way. and he had to go out to focus on his health.

Mack and Colombia: A Close Relationship

The 32-year-old athlete who has also been named the “King of Obstacles” due to his career in another competition program, American Ninja Warrior, toured the arenas of the Dominican Republic for the first time during the third season of Exatlon United States, in where he made history by becoming the first contestant without Latino roots.

However, that did not prevent him from becoming very well acquainted with his companions, with Latin culture and even conquering the heart of a Colombian woman. During his first tour of the competition, the athlete from Tampa fixed his eyes on the then-competition reporter, the Colombian Jessica Cediel, and quickly, after she left, they both shouted their love to the world, a relationship that from the beginning was very mediatic. .

At this point, it is no secret that the deep love between Jessica and Mack as it came, fleetingly, even with an engagement included, also left. Only months after Mack proposed to the girl, and they shared the good news with the world, the relationship ended and neither wanted to know anything more about the other.

The fights between the two, which were openly discussed in heart programs in the United States, reached the point of disputing the engagement ring, Mack alleged that Cediel refused to give it up, and her story was that she had had to leave the United States for health problems, the matter did not end well and what was a very beautiful love that was born in the sands of Exatlon, turned into a strong enmity.

Mack Roesch sends a message to Colombia What did he say?

Along with his athletic prowess, there is one unchanging characteristic of Mack Roesch and that is his deep Christian faith. The young man constantly shares passages from the Bible through his social networks and also gives advice and motivational phrases related to religion.

That is why, in the face of the complex political crisis that Colombia, the country of Jessica Cediel, is going through, Mack Roesch, showing that his friction with the girl is independent of his feelings, decided to pronounce with a short, but heartfelt message on the networks as a sign of support for the country. “Colombia, I love you and I bless you,” he said, accompanying it with a verse from the sacred text that reads as follows: “The glory and light of God shine on my nation (Isaiah 60: 2).

The responses with messages of support and gratitude were immediate. “Thank you 💯🇨🇴💯💛💙❤️” It was the common feeling of many of his followers who, together with Mack, unite in a single voice in favor of well-being and prompt peace for the South American country.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories