Telemundo

Mack Roesch and Jessica Cediel

The Colombian model, journalist and presenter Jessica Cediel, featured in the first three seasons of Exatlon United States, after a fleeting romance, assured in early 2020 that his engagement with the former participant of the third season of Exatlon United States, the “Gringo” belonging to the Famous Team Mack Roesch.

Jessica Cediel confesses: Don’t you want to return the engagement ring to Mack Roesch?

The Colombian waited for her moment to confess in the Telemundo program, Suelta la Sopa, together with the entertainment presenter Carolina “La Venenosa” Sandoval, whom he assured that the problems had been happening gradually during the relationship and that the trigger occurred on the trip they made to his native Colombia, where Cediel said Roesch went on his own ended the relationship.

To this she added her point of view about the “controversial ring”, according to this video, Jessica says that she cannot give the ring to her ex-partner because the request for a hand occurred in Colombia and she, between the coronavirus pandemic and the Recovery from his surgeries to remove polymers that almost cost him his life, has remained in his native country, but he definitely plans to return it. He even showed it! As you can see in this video.

Two months after this conversation, Cediel assured that in view of the interview that her ex-boyfriend and fiancé Mack Roesch gave to Telemundo’s morning program, Un Nuevo Día, she is willing to take legal action and ensures that once she returns to the United States , he has every intention of returning the ring and thus closing a chapter that he considers black in his life. Do not miss the statements he gave today:

Mack Roesch responds to Jessica Cediel:

In an absolute change of attitude, and after Cediel threatened legal action against him for allegedly attacking his reputation and image, Mack Roesch publicly apologized to Cediel and his family in a statement that he shared exclusively for the entertainment program. Drop the Soup and you can see it here:

People did not take long to respond to this apology from the American athlete, assuring that “he will never see a Latina again”, and “it is brave to admit his mistakes”, in any case, we hope that both already exceed this page and close the cycle that united you to move on with your lives.